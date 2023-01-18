ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Cowboys or 49ers: Who Eagles should want to play in NFC Championship with Super Bowl next

PHILADELPHIA − Are the Eagles better off against the opponent they know in the Dallas Cowboys, or the ones they don't know very well in the San Francisco 49ers?. The Eagles will find out soon enough as they'll face the winner of the other NFC Divisional Round playoff game between host San Francisco and Dallas, which will be played Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy