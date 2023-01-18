Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
pmg-va.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter
Today we bring you Bingo. Bingo is a beautiful black and white boy. He has amazing eyes and really cool pointy ears. He is very fond of being outside and loves to lay in the sun. He is neutered and vaccinated and loves to give kisses. He is about 5 years old so not oozing crazy puppy energy. A meet and greet would be required if there are other dogs in the home.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Talk: How to help your pet with Sundowners Syndrome
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Bonnie in Henry County asks: “My dog Beau is 15. He seems to have sun-downers dementia or...
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSLS
Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue
A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSLS
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WSET
The tallest man in America visits Pittsylvania County Schools for anti-bullying campaign
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools were honored to host George Bell, also known as "The Tallest Man in America," as a guest speaker for their middle schools as part of his ongoing "Stand Tall Against Bullying" campaign. Bell, who stands at an impressive 7’8”, is a...
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County Teen with Autism found safe
— UPDATE 1/18 5:08 P.M.: The Roanoke County Police Department says hours after 17-year-old Elijah Campbell went missing, he was seen in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart in Pulaski County around 1 p.m. Officials say Campbell was leaving Walmart in the truck going toward Giles County. Police say the...
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
Comments / 0