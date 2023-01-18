A lot of billionaires lost a lot of money last year – none more so than Elon Musk, whose estimated net worth plunged by more than half, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That was mostly due to the precipitous fall in the value of Tesla’s shares, which dropped from $352 on 1 January last year to $123 at year end. Incidentally, Tesla’s shares were subject to a stock split effective on 6 June 2022 – and these values are quoted on a like-for-like basis. Musk still holds 13.4 percent of Tesla shares, having sold large tranches over the summer to finance his purchase of Twitter.

1 DAY AGO