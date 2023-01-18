ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WBTM

Update: Ford Motor Company Says They Hadn’t Made a Decision on Plant in Pittsylvania County

Update: According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a spokesperson for the Ford Motor Company said the company had not made a site selection for the battery plant. The statement came after a story from the paper on Thursday morning that said the company had already chosen the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill before Governor Youngkin nixed the plant over concerns of Chinese influence.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Egg price hike impacts local bakery

ROANOKE, Va. – As egg costs stay high in grocery stores, small businesses are having to adapt. For the Love of Sweets bakery in Roanoke is one of those small businesses just trying to get by. “It’s affected everybody,” Owner Aleisha Daniels said. “Even at your local diners, you...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue

A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
COVINGTON, VA
WBTM

Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year

Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
DANVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud

Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road

A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

