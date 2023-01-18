Joiners: No joiners today. Leavers: No leavers today. Allergy Therapeutics SUSPENDED (AGY.L) The fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, provides a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The Group expects revenue to be £39.9m (2021: £48.7m) a reduction of 18%. This decrease is primarily due to the previously announced voluntary short-term pause in production and strategic streamlining of older products in the portfolio. The cash balance was £15.2m (30 June 2022: £20.5m). Pursuant to the subscription and debt financing announced on 29 September 2022, the Company received £7m from the issue of new ordinary shares and expects to receive £10m from the issue of loan notes on 28 February 2023. The Group expects sales to continue at a similar level compared to last year, before recovering in the next financial year.

1 DAY AGO