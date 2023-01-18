Read full article on original website
Joiners: No joiners today. Leavers: No leavers today. Allergy Therapeutics SUSPENDED (AGY.L) The fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, provides a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2022. The Group expects revenue to be £39.9m (2021: £48.7m) a reduction of 18%. This decrease is primarily due to the previously announced voluntary short-term pause in production and strategic streamlining of older products in the portfolio. The cash balance was £15.2m (30 June 2022: £20.5m). Pursuant to the subscription and debt financing announced on 29 September 2022, the Company received £7m from the issue of new ordinary shares and expects to receive £10m from the issue of loan notes on 28 February 2023. The Group expects sales to continue at a similar level compared to last year, before recovering in the next financial year.
Gateley (Holdings) – 104.5% Growth in Consultancy Revenues Drives Half-Year Profits. As the company continued to execute its diversification and growth strategy, Gateley, the legal and professional services group, saw strong trading in the first half-year to end October 2022. Against the backdrop of an uncertain macro environment, its...
I hope readers know that investing in emerging and developing miners – while promising better returns than the big boys if you pick the right period in their evolution from start-up to actually producing – is also a very long and roller-coaster slog. So a share where that journey looks like being shortened has to be worth a look.
