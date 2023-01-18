Junior is an 11 week old Catahoula/ Fox Hound who is loving and playful! He loves to play Catch me if you can while holding a toy with his siblings! He loves playing outside, but will always come running when called. He loves to be held and is a real lovebug. He is working on house-training and sleeps in an open crate at night. Junior has been de-wormed, micro-chipped, and has received the Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine and Kennel Cough vaccine. Since he is not yet neutered, Junior is not available for adoption outside of the counties contiguous to Bedford County. An additional deposit of $50 will be returned upon completion of his neuter surgery.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO