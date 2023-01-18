Read full article on original website
We Remember: Mama and Daddy King
The love story of King Sr. and Alberta King began on "Sweet" Auburn Avenue. Alberta Williams would sit on the porch of 501 Auburn Avenue reading or enjoying the day when one day Michael King met her for the first time. After eight years of courtship, the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 1926. The post <strong>We Remember: Mama and Daddy King</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
allongeorgia.com
PrizePicks and Morris Brown College Establish Esports Scholarship Fund to Enhance Professional Development Opportunities
PrizePicks, the largest privately-held skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, this week announced a first-of-its-kind strategic esports program with Atlanta-based HBCU Morris Brown College (MBC) that includes the establishment of an Esports Scholarship Fund. The two organizations will launch a multifaceted program that will help pave the way to...
University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges
Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College will have new leaders starting Feb. 1.
Atlanta’s school system leader asks for more mentors, business support
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring seeks $15 million in a fundraising drive for the district.
Morris Brown College receives largest grant in 20 years
The funding will be used to support academic programs and restore a historic building.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta school gets free school supplies for classrooms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Metro Atlanta charter school was given free school supplies Friday to help alleviate how much teachers spend out of their own pockets. “I feel like whatever my students need, it’s kind of on me. As a teacher, I want to make sure they’re provided with everything they need, all the resources to get the job done,” said Tiarrea Gasqe, a math and science teacher at Centennial Academy.
thewarriorwire.org
The Dance Department’s New Groove: Introducing Mr. Jelani Jones
From the first floor to the eleventh, the hallways of North Atlanta are painted from floor to ceiling with talent. When it comes to the arts, Dubs have lots to offer, but what makes a difference is the mentors they meet along the way. First-year dance teacher Jelani Jones is a perfect example of how North Atlanta Faculty works to support students through purposeful skill development.
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
WXIA 11 Alive
Following the money | Who is paying for $90M Atlanta police training facility?
ATLANTA — Amid controversy over the site of a future Atlanta Police Department training center, 11Alive's investigative team dug into who is actually funding the facility. According to property records, the City of Atlanta now owns the sprawling DeKalb County location. However, taxpayers are only expected to foot about one-third of the estimated $90 million price tag.
DeKalb school board needs work to operate well, accreditation group says
Months after original review, the school board has made "little progress" toward functioning more cohesively.
SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held in Atlanta
The 2023 tournament will be held at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The post SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held in Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
