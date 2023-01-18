ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

We Remember: Mama and Daddy King

The love story of King Sr. and Alberta King began on "Sweet" Auburn Avenue. Alberta Williams would sit on the porch of 501 Auburn Avenue reading or enjoying the day when one day Michael King met her for the first time. After eight years of courtship, the couple married on Thanksgiving Day 1926. The post <strong>We Remember: Mama and Daddy King</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

PrizePicks and Morris Brown College Establish Esports Scholarship Fund to Enhance Professional Development Opportunities

PrizePicks, the largest privately-held skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, this week announced a first-of-its-kind strategic esports program with Atlanta-based HBCU Morris Brown College (MBC) that includes the establishment of an Esports Scholarship Fund. The two organizations will launch a multifaceted program that will help pave the way to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta school gets free school supplies for classrooms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Metro Atlanta charter school was given free school supplies Friday to help alleviate how much teachers spend out of their own pockets. “I feel like whatever my students need, it’s kind of on me. As a teacher, I want to make sure they’re provided with everything they need, all the resources to get the job done,” said Tiarrea Gasqe, a math and science teacher at Centennial Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

The Dance Department’s New Groove: Introducing Mr. Jelani Jones

From the first floor to the eleventh, the hallways of North Atlanta are painted from floor to ceiling with talent. When it comes to the arts, Dubs have lots to offer, but what makes a difference is the mentors they meet along the way. First-year dance teacher Jelani Jones is a perfect example of how North Atlanta Faculty works to support students through purposeful skill development.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Following the money | Who is paying for $90M Atlanta police training facility?

ATLANTA — Amid controversy over the site of a future Atlanta Police Department training center, 11Alive's investigative team dug into who is actually funding the facility. According to property records, the City of Atlanta now owns the sprawling DeKalb County location. However, taxpayers are only expected to foot about one-third of the estimated $90 million price tag.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

