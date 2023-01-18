Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
Blood test can predict onset of Alzheimer’s disease a decade before symptoms appear
The presence of proteins in brain cells could be an early warning sign for the condition. The presence of a specific protein in the blood may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have found. The discovery could lead to earlier diagnoses of the condition via blood tests and increase the chance of slowing down its progression using preventative drugs.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study
A new study has identified a promising drug candidate that can protect neurons from degeneration in mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine. Addressing an unmet need. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and over the last 25 years,...
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis
At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
MedicalXpress
Study points to link between schizophrenia and vascular alterations in the brain
A study conducted in Brazil and reported in an article published in Molecular Psychiatry suggests that schizophrenia may be associated with alterations in the vascularization of certain brain regions. Researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), D'Or Research and Education Institute (IDOR) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) found a link between astrocytes (central nervous system cells) from patients with schizophrenia and formation of narrow blood vessels.
Why PCOS Is Often A Missed Diagnosis
The female anatomy is still grossly understudied. A good example of this is the confusion in the medical community around diagnosing PCOS and its symptoms.
labpulse.com
Long COVID risk significantly higher in unvaccinated: Study
A cohort study found that the risk of developing persistent post–COVID-19 symptoms, or long COVID, was significantly higher in unvaccinated participants and those initially hit harder by the virus. The research, published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, showed that six months after onset, long-COVID participants had a significantly higher risk of pulmonary, diabetes, neurological, and mental health issues than they did pre-infection.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
MedicalXpress
Tracking seizures: Brain research aims to improve epilepsy treatment
A measure of brain activity known as causal flow can help locate the source of seizures before they occur, according to a new study co-authored by Georgia State and Emory University researchers. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology, could reduce the need for invasive procedures in treating...
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover a connection between multiple sclerosis lesions and depression
Two major health conditions appear to share a connection. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease which eats away at the body's central nervous system, affects millions of people globally and depression, a mood disorder with debilitating symptoms, affects hundreds of millions of people globally. Patients with MS are at nearly three times the risk for depression than the general population. Exactly how and why MS and depression are related has remained unclear until a new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addressed this gap in understanding. Utilizing a recent study that outlined a depression circuit in the brain, the team attempted to localize MS depression, comparing lesion sites in the brains of MS patients to lesion sites in this previously described circuit and finding new connections and potential therapeutic targets. Their results are published in Nature Mental Health.
Comments / 0