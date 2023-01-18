Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Compass, Inc. (COMP) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
Nvidia (NVDA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence...
NASDAQ
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
Celestica Inc. CLS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Halliburton (HAL): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup (PHM) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rite Aid (RAD). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rite Aid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Patterson-UTI Energy, e.l.f. Beauty, Helmerich & Payne, Reinsurance Group of America and Janus Henderson Group
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP, Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG.
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilent Technologies (A) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilent Technologies (A) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Micron (MU). Shares have added about 14% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Micron due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) a Buy Now?
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ASML Holding, Impinj, MSCI, Udemy and Waters
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ASML Holding ASML, Impinj PI, MSCI MSCI, Udemy UDMY and Waters WAT.
Comments / 0