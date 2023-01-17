ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

3 get life in 2020 slaying of Michigan security guard over face mask order

USA TODAY
 4 days ago
FLINT, Mich. – A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman's daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague's son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced Tuesday by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

The crime carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole after a trial that spanned several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC: Security guard, father of 9, shot and killed in Michigan after telling customer to put on face mask

POLITICS: Former candidate arrested in drive-by shooting case that targeted Democrats' homes in New Mexico

Munerlyn, 43, was shot at the store just north of downtown Flint shortly after telling Sharmel Teague's daughter she had to leave because she was not wearing a a mask, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Two men later came to the store and shot the security guard, investigators said.

Bishop's sister, Brya Bishop, was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced in November to time served and probation.

