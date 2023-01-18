Read full article on original website
Wilbraham man charged with allegedly extorting East Longmeadow youth swim coach in social media scam
A Wilbraham man has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and extortion for allegedly shaking down two men over purported online interactions with a fictional underage girl, according to the defendant’s lawyer. One of the victims includes an East Longmeadow youth swim coach, court records show. Giancarlo Daniele, 18,...
“I’ll be out on bail and back in Walgreens:” Repeat offender arrested in Springfield, suspect in more than 20 shopliftings
A man wanted for a 2017 shooting and more than 20 shopliftings at pharmacies in Springfield was arrested Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into hit-and-run on Route 9 in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the investigation into the hit-and-run crash in Hadley back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. The student at Hopkins Academy in Hadley was seriously injured when a van hit him while he was crossing a crosswalk on Route 9 in Hadley in October.
Wilbraham man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping
A Wilbraham man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
Police arrest 18-year-old man in connection with Springfield shooting
An 18-year-old Springfield man suspected of an Orange Street shooting is facing charges following his arrest on Thursday. A ShotSpotter alerted the Springfield Police Department at 3:35 a.m. Thursday to a shooting at the 0-100 block of Orange Street. Police found a car struck by gunfire but no victims were reported.
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen
The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help. The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
WNYT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thieves steal pricey paintings from Pittsfield bar
Two paintings at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield were stolen. A reward is offered for information leading to their return.
2 people shot in 2 separate shootings in Springfield Monday
Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Springfield on Monday, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 11 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a person shot on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street. After arriving on the scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the official.
Update on Hadley hit and run that seriously injured 13-year-old boy
Hadley Police and the Northwestern District Attorney's office revealed new surveillance photos Friday morning of the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run accident in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
