Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Springfield on Monday, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 11 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a person shot on the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street. After arriving on the scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the man to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the official.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO