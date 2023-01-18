Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
wzmq19.com
Updates Coming to Marquette Area Public Schools
Marquette area public schools are preparing to undergo some updates to its facilities, curriculum, and staff. The school system is working to implement new instructional coaches in classrooms. These coaches are being brought in with the goal of improving student mental health and academic performance. The instructional coaches would work with teachers to assist with their workload while helping to fill in educational, social, and emotional gaps from the pandemic. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said “these instructional coaches come in a nonthreatening manner as a support for our staff, and for our students, and for our administrators in a way that I think helps everybody in a slightly different way.”
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
This Marenisco, MI Home For Sale Was DEFINITELY Made For A Michigander
There are all sorts of house listings out there for the housing market but very few REALLY blow my mind in terms of the overall design and decor. If you know me well by now, you know I like things that are a little unique and out of place. This...
wzmq19.com
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
wnmufm.org
Man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian with truck arraigned
MARQUETTE, MI— The suspect in a fatal truck-pedestrian accident in Ishpeming last year has been arraigned. The hit-and-run happened November 23rd on County Road. Gregory Retaskie, Jr., 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Laitinen, 55, was arraigned in 96th District Court Tuesday on a charge of failure...
