Marquette area public schools are preparing to undergo some updates to its facilities, curriculum, and staff. The school system is working to implement new instructional coaches in classrooms. These coaches are being brought in with the goal of improving student mental health and academic performance. The instructional coaches would work with teachers to assist with their workload while helping to fill in educational, social, and emotional gaps from the pandemic. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said “these instructional coaches come in a nonthreatening manner as a support for our staff, and for our students, and for our administrators in a way that I think helps everybody in a slightly different way.”

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO