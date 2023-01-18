ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

49ers heiress selling California mansion

San Francisco 49ers heiress Lisa DeBartolo is selling one of her California homes, as first reported by Dirt. The Los Angeles mansion is listed for $15.9 million and has been on the market for months, originally listed at $17 million in April 2022. DeBartolo bought the home in 2020 with her musician husband Don Miggs for $13.6 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert

Beyoncé has given her first full concert in more than four years, at a luxury resort in Dubai, for an audience of invited influencers and journalists. The US music website Pitchfork originally reported that the musician would perform for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal hotel on 21 January, and had invited select guests to “a weekend where your dreams become your destination”.
SFGate

The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar

Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the ​award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.
SFGate

‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review

There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

LIV Golfer Patrick Reed Threatens CNN and Bob Costas With $450M Lawsuit

After filing $750 million defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee in August for allegedly attempting to “destroy his reputation, create hate and a hostile work environment,” former PGA golfer Patrick Reed is threatening to sue multiple media outlets over their coverage of his new employer LIV Golf.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy