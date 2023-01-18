ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
wzmq19.com

Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian with truck arraigned

MARQUETTE, MI— The suspect in a fatal truck-pedestrian accident in Ishpeming last year has been arraigned. The hit-and-run happened November 23rd on County Road. Gregory Retaskie, Jr., 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Laitinen, 55, was arraigned in 96th District Court Tuesday on a charge of failure...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Updates Coming to Marquette Area Public Schools

Marquette area public schools are preparing to undergo some updates to its facilities, curriculum, and staff. The school system is working to implement new instructional coaches in classrooms. These coaches are being brought in with the goal of improving student mental health and academic performance. The instructional coaches would work with teachers to assist with their workload while helping to fill in educational, social, and emotional gaps from the pandemic. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said “these instructional coaches come in a nonthreatening manner as a support for our staff, and for our students, and for our administrators in a way that I think helps everybody in a slightly different way.”
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here

A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy