Dickinson County law enforcement officers train on ‘Project Lifesaver’ equipment
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County law enforcement officers received training for “Project Lifesaver.” The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the program in December. “Project Lifesaver” provides radio trackers to those with cognitive disabilities that are prone to wandering. Officers from all Dickinson...
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
Man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian with truck arraigned
MARQUETTE, MI— The suspect in a fatal truck-pedestrian accident in Ishpeming last year has been arraigned. The hit-and-run happened November 23rd on County Road. Gregory Retaskie, Jr., 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. Steven Laitinen, 55, was arraigned in 96th District Court Tuesday on a charge of failure...
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions have been clearing lots of freezing rain. Road crews are still clearing snow across the southern U.P. Thursday’s snowfall comes after several freezing rainstorms, which have been difficult...
Updates Coming to Marquette Area Public Schools
Marquette area public schools are preparing to undergo some updates to its facilities, curriculum, and staff. The school system is working to implement new instructional coaches in classrooms. These coaches are being brought in with the goal of improving student mental health and academic performance. The instructional coaches would work with teachers to assist with their workload while helping to fill in educational, social, and emotional gaps from the pandemic. MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said “these instructional coaches come in a nonthreatening manner as a support for our staff, and for our students, and for our administrators in a way that I think helps everybody in a slightly different way.”
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
