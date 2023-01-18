Read full article on original website
WLUC
Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining hosts 5th annual Winterfest
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit organization in Iron River was once again providing fun for the whole family. Saturday marked the 5th annual Winterfest hosted by Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining. There were activities for all ages, including a horse drawn carriage and dog sled rides. Jason Smedlund, the marketing...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions have been clearing lots of freezing rain. Road crews are still clearing snow across the southern U.P. Thursday’s snowfall comes after several freezing rainstorms, which have been difficult...
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: After nearly eight hours of search efforts, a missing 11-year-old Marquette County Girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Detective Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a TV6 reporter on scene that Davida Patrice Fortin was being taken to her family as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
wzmq19.com
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
