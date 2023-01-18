Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
wiproud.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing Wisconsin man speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
This Marenisco, MI Home For Sale Was DEFINITELY Made For A Michigander
There are all sorts of house listings out there for the housing market but very few REALLY blow my mind in terms of the overall design and decor. If you know me well by now, you know I like things that are a little unique and out of place. This...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
wzmq19.com
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
wapl.com
Man reported missing from Marinette County
MARINETTE, Wis. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Theodore Egge, 35, has not been heard from since last Friday. Officials say Egge is not in any trouble, but they are concerned about his welfare. Egge is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds,...
WLUC
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
