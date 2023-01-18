ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
MARQUETTE, MI
Man reported missing from Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Theodore Egge, 35, has not been heard from since last Friday. Officials say Egge is not in any trouble, but they are concerned about his welfare. Egge is described as 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds,...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here

A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

