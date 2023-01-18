Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: After nearly eight hours of search efforts, a missing 11-year-old Marquette County Girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Detective Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a TV6 reporter on scene that Davida Patrice Fortin was being taken to her family as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
wzmq19.com
Missing 11-year-old Marquette girl found
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — A missing 11-year-old Marquette girl has been found, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. She was located around 4:15 p.m. and returned home safely. Marquette County Search and Rescue, Marquette City Police, Michigan State Police and tips from the public helped with the search,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing man in Marinette County speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
WLUC
Escanaba fentanyl possession case moves to circuit court
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man’s fentanyl possession case is moving to Delta County Circuit Court. On Thursday afternoon, the Delta County District Court judge found probable cause for Dylan Grenier’s three charges. He was charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and maintaining a drug vehicle.
