Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after 26 drawings with no winner to be found. The numbers are in for the Saturday, Jan. 21 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $473 million, with a cash option of $255.7 million. Mega Millions numbers:Winner! $20M winning lottery ticket sold in New York for...
Legendary Blazers Announcer Bill Schonely Dies At 93
Bill Schonely, the iconic announcer for the Portland Trail Blazers who coined the phrase "Rip City," has died at age 93. Schonely's family confirmed his passing early Saturday morning. Schonely was the Blazers' broadcaster for the team's inaugural season in 1970. He was the team's broadcaster for 28 years. Schonely...
Carlsen, Worster help Utah beat Washington 86-61
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington. Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10...
Missing College Wrestler Jumped Into Ocean For 'Polar Plunge'
A missing San Francisco State University wrestler was attempting a "polar plunge" at the time of his disappearance, his friends told KTVU. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, of Santa Monica, was swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach when he was hit by a wave and pulled away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a news release shared on Friday (January 20). The two other men reportedly got out of the water and called 911, which led to Pacifica Police officers and firefighters launching a search of the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi.
