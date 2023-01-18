A missing San Francisco State University wrestler was attempting a "polar plunge" at the time of his disappearance, his friends told KTVU. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, of Santa Monica, was swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach when he was hit by a wave and pulled away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a news release shared on Friday (January 20). The two other men reportedly got out of the water and called 911, which led to Pacifica Police officers and firefighters launching a search of the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi.

