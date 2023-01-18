ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Legendary Blazers Announcer Bill Schonely Dies At 93

Bill Schonely, the iconic announcer for the Portland Trail Blazers who coined the phrase "Rip City," has died at age 93. Schonely's family confirmed his passing early Saturday morning. Schonely was the Blazers' broadcaster for the team's inaugural season in 1970. He was the team's broadcaster for 28 years. Schonely...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Missing College Wrestler Jumped Into Ocean For 'Polar Plunge'

A missing San Francisco State University wrestler was attempting a "polar plunge" at the time of his disappearance, his friends told KTVU. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, of Santa Monica, was swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach when he was hit by a wave and pulled away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a news release shared on Friday (January 20). The two other men reportedly got out of the water and called 911, which led to Pacifica Police officers and firefighters launching a search of the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi.
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy