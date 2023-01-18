ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals get big help in new 2023 NFL mock draft after playoff win

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAfSf_0kIp0FPe00

It’s mock-draft season for most of the NFL while the Cincinnati Bengals make another playoff push.

And while most of the attention goes to Cincinnati’s divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills, it never hurts to check in on what the mock draft side of things says.

Over at Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has a new first-round mock draft that features the Bengals picking 27th overall and selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

It’s a nice pick for a team that has some long-term concerns at the position with veteran Eli Apple basically playing on a year-to-year basis. Second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt continues to emerge, but there is a concern on the boundary opposite him for the long-term.

Cincinnati also has needs to think about along the offensive line and a laundry list of potential free-agent losses they might need to replace, such as at spots like linebacker.

But the Bengals also love best-player available picks and Witherspoon might just fit that description based on some of the high praise he’s receiving so far:

There’s a long, long way to go before the draft, but expect cornerback to keep being a staple of mock drafts for the Bengals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Star Not Happy With The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon took umbrage to the NFL considering a possible AFC Championship Game without them. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Bengals on Sunday, a potential conference-title matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (who must first defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars) will ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?

The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick

For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy