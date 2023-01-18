ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanBuzz

Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series

Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
Racing News

Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Motorious

More Race Track Closings, Reckless Drivers Are Crashing Everywhere, And The Challenger Is Still King

There's a lot to unpack as we sail through January 2023... This week on the Motorious Podcast, we talk about the latest race track closure, and what this might lead to, and the evidence that it’s already causing issues. A teen crashes his parents’ Mustang, a woman is killed during a street takeover, and someone crashes the Camarostang. The Dodge Challenger beats out competition in its segment, again, and we share our inventory picks of the week. Watch it here:
msn.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Racing News

Volusia Race Results: January 19, 2023 (World of Outlaws)

Results from the season opener for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Tonight, it’s night 1 of 53 for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. It’s the season opener is set for the 1/2-mile oval of Volusia Speedway Park. View Volusia race results below. Tim McCreadie...
Racing News

NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
