Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs wasn't able to secure sponsors and keep Kyle Busch. It hasn't been a problem for Richard Childress Racing. The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car
Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
More Race Track Closings, Reckless Drivers Are Crashing Everywhere, And The Challenger Is Still King
There's a lot to unpack as we sail through January 2023... This week on the Motorious Podcast, we talk about the latest race track closure, and what this might lead to, and the evidence that it’s already causing issues. A teen crashes his parents’ Mustang, a woman is killed during a street takeover, and someone crashes the Camarostang. The Dodge Challenger beats out competition in its segment, again, and we share our inventory picks of the week. Watch it here:
Ross Chastain discusses the big possibility of replacing Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ross Chastain discusses the idea of replacing Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing while addressing his future at Trackhouse Racing.
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volusia Race Results: January 19, 2023 (World of Outlaws)
Results from the season opener for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Tonight, it’s night 1 of 53 for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. It’s the season opener is set for the 1/2-mile oval of Volusia Speedway Park. View Volusia race results below. Tim McCreadie...
NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Matt Kenseth leads Hall of Fame inductees class
CHARLOTTE — On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of
Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments
Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
