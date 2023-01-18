Read full article on original website
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
CBS Austin
College removes photos of white males from entrance to prove commitment to diversity
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TND) — Texas A&M’s School of Medicine removed photos of graduating seniors who are white males, which were prominently displayed at the entrance of the school, as an example of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The school indicated such in...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER
The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
VIP Intel: Transfer prospect on campus in Aggieland on Saturday
The transfer portal window is officially closed, but that does not mean schools have stopped recruiting transfers. Though no new players may enter, those already in the portal may continue to go through the recruiting process. School started for Texas A&M this past week, but there is still time for...
mocomotive.com
George Strake, Roy Harris both conquered numerous obstacles
On May 8, 1901, the Houston Daily Post ran the following headline: “Oil, Oil, Oil, the Next Great Gusher will be found north of Harris County… which means Conroe, Montgomery County… so says the Clairvoyant of Beaumont.” Coincidence or not, June 5, 1957 marked a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the great Conroe Oil Field, the nation’s third largest. On Aug. 18, 1958, an individual born and raised in the rough and tumble atmosphere of that field fought for the world’s heavyweight boxing title. Both George Strake, the discover of the oil field, and Roy Harris, the boxer, were possessed of a clairvoyant like spirit of destiny which prompted them to defy seemingly insurmountable odds.
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
iheart.com
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
KBTX.com
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
