Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
Stereogum
Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”
It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Delmer Darion – “First Photograph Of The Nebula In Orion” (Feat. Spencer Radcliffe & Martha Skye Murphy)
West Midlands-born, London-based experimental/electronic/production duo Delmer Darion first broke through with their highly conceptual 2020 debut album Morning Pageants. Now, Tom Lenton and Oliver Jack are back with more high-concept material. Featuring Spencer Radcliffe and Martha Skye Murphy, “First Photograph Of The Nebula In Orion” is an exploratory, multi-faceted journey that sounds like listening to Mount Eerie in a late 19th century attic.
Stereogum
triton. – “alcatraz_” (Feat. Geoff Rickly & Tim Payne)
Next week, San Diego musician Scott Murphy is releasing a new album as triton., Sundown In Oaktown, which was co-produced by Geoff Rickly. The rollout for it has been going on for a bit now, with three singles to show for it: “orchids,” “_EMBRKDRO_, ” and “bougainvillea.”
Stereogum
Silver Moth – “Mother Tongue”
Last September, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite released a memoir, Spaceships Over Glasgow, and the year prior, the Scottish post-rock greats released the Mercury Prize-nominated album As The Love Continues. Now, Braithwaite is part of a new project called Silver Moth, which also features Elisabeth Elektra, Evi Vine, Steven Hill, members of Abrasive Trees, Burning House, and Prosthetic Head.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Find out more here.
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood
Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the La La Land director’s overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical. In the opening act of Damien Chazelle’s hyperventilating, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively straight on to the screen, covering us in a veritable sewage farm of sloppy excreta. Over the next three hours (believe me, it feels longer) we’ll be treated to a man chomping down on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of subterranean revellers to the monkey/chimp refrain of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbie’s neck before having its head cut off with a knife. We’ll also get to watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (“Playtime with potty time!”) and see Robbie projectile-vomiting all over someone’s nice suit, extravagantly despoiling a Klikó rug in the process. All this is delivered in shrieking, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! look like one of the slower works of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr. Subtle it is not. Nor is it good.
‘Theater Camp’ Is a Comedy Gift From God (and Ben Platt) to Musical Geeks
There’s a specific audience for the movie Theater Camp. It’s demographic who prays every morning in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Patti LuPone for the most important things in life: that the high school theater director will finally listen and produce Songs of a New World instead of Footloose for the spring musical; that they’ll transfer that West End production of Dreamgirls already; and, of course, that they’ll find their community, the people who understand these priorities.That audience was abundantly present at the film’s Sundance Film Festival premiere Saturday night in Park City, a crowd clearly...
Stereogum
Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Tom Skinner, & More Explore Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew On London Brew Album
A new album inspired by Miles Davis’ 1970 classic Bitches Brew is set for release in March via Concord Jazz. London Brew is packed with UK jazz players, including Benji B, Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Dave Okumu, Tom Skinner, and more. Brought together by producer and guitarist Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the group recorded London Brew in December 2020 at Paul Epworth’s Church Studios in London. Today, they’re sharing the album’s first single, “Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church.”
Stereogum
Watch Sylvan Esso Play CBS Saturday Morning With Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner
Last August, Sylvan Esso — Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — released their fourth studio album, No Rules Sandy, which saw its physical release just yesterday via Loma Vista. Last week, the duo announced the No Rules Tour, which will feature appearances at Bonnaroo and Hinterland Fest, plus supporting slots from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. Today, Sylvan Esso appeared on CBS Saturday Morning with a six-piece band featuring Jenn Wasner from Flock Of Dimes and Wye Oak, plus drummers Joe Westerlund and TJ Maiani, and guitarist Mason Stoops. All together, the group performed three tracks from No Rules Sandy: “Didn’t Care,” “Look At Me,” and “Your Reality.” Enjoy those performances below.
Stereogum
Caroline Rose – “Miami”
Last October, Artist To Watch Caroline Rose released their first single in two years — “Love / Lover / Friend” — which also happened to be Rose’s first new music since 2020’s Superstar. Now, Rose is announcing their third album, The Art Of Forgetting, which arrives March 24 via New West. Rose is also sharing a bombastic, emotionally raw lead single called “Miami,” which has a video directed by Sam Bennett.
Stereogum
Billie Marten – “This Is How We Move”
Seven years ago, when she was 17 years old, we named Billie Marten an Artist To Watch. For the better part of a decade, she’s been proving us right. The English folk-pop singer-songwriter will return in April with her fourth album, Drop Cherries, in which cherries are a metaphor for offering someone your love and going out of your way to please them.
Stereogum
Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone – “Digging Deeper”
For the past couple decades, Alison Goldfrapp has been one-half of Goldfrapp, the synth-pop duo that bears her last name. She’s ventured out under her own name a couple of times for featured spots, most recently on a pair of tracks from Röyksopp, but today she’s shared her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”
Stereogum
Naomi Sharon – “Another Life” & “Celestial” (Prod. Noah “40” Shebib)
Last night, Drake announced Naomi Sharon as the first female signing to his OVO label. Referring to Sharon as “my dear friend,” he wrote on Instagram, “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met.” To mark the occasion, the Dutch R&B singer shared two new tracks, both produced by Drake’s longtime sonic architect Noah “40” Shebib.
Stereogum
Hear Four Songs From Buffalo Hardcore Band Exhibition’s Debut Album The Last Laugh
Exhibition caught our attention with their You’ll Be Next EP in 2021, which showcased the Buffalo hardcore band’s mastery of the late-’80s style that hybridized hardcore with shred-happy heavy metal. In 2022, Exhibition were part of the instantly legendary gig outside a Sonic headlined by Scowl and Gel. Next month, they’ll release their debut full-length The Last Laugh via the great Triple B Records. Four of its 10 songs are streaming now, including the opening track, which is called, of course, “Exhibition.” Power through those tracks below.
