I was given a £400 fine after Evri dumped my parcel in a fly-tipping hotspot – it’s appalling

By Ethan Singh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvFGg_0kIoqO2F00

A MAN was left fuming after being given a £400 fine when Evri dumped his parcel in a fly-tipping hotspot.

Jakub Watemborski, 27, received a letter from Enfield Council two weeks ago after they found his name on some packaging in a frequent fly-tipping area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKhl5_0kIoqO2F00
Jakub Watemborski, 27, was fuming after being given a £400 fine when Evri dumped his parcel in a fly-tipping hotspot Credit: Deadline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CP9l_0kIoqO2F00
He was shocked to learn of the fine but soon pieced it together Credit: Deadline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fS3bo_0kIoqO2F00
He was falsely accused of fly-tipping in an area he'd never even visited Credit: Deadline

But Jakub, from North London, was left shocked at the hefty fine having "never been to that area".

However the customer quickly realised that a Christmas present of a pair of shoes that he was supposed to have received on December 20 via Evri had never arrived.

Sure enough, images provided of his alleged waste offence showed Jakub's undelivered - and seemingly empty - Evri parcel.

Media manager Jakub was falsely accused of fly-tipping in Haselbury Road in Enfield and was instructed that he must "answer questions relating to these suspected offences".

He was told to seek advice from a solicitor or advice agency before proceeding and was to reply within seven days or he'd be forced to pay the whopping £400 fine.

Images attached to the letter show three large bags worth of rubbish and packaging that the council had collected, as well as the black bin bag that the parcel had originally been dumped in.

A separate image shows Jakub's apparently empty parcel, which showed his name, address and the date that it was dispatched.

It even showed the Evri van number that it was supposed to be with.

Jakub took to social media last week to call out Evri, sharing images of the council's "proof" of his apparent fly-tipping as well as evidence that the parcel never reached his door.

Jakub said: "These jokers 'lost' my parcel and I get a letter today from a council where their depot is based, saying I'm being investigated for fly-tipping there because my name and address was found in the rubbish dumped.

"Of course, it's the Christmas present they stole."

'APPALLING'

The post has since received dozens of likes and comments from appalled users.

One Twitter user wrote: "Thieves. I hope you get this sorted."

While a second viewer said: "OMG that is appalling. Think you need to send a love letter to the Evri CEO..."

Another tweeted: "That's about right for Evri, they have lost a lot of Christmas deliveries and can't give any explanation. They need investigating by the BBC Watchdog program."

While a fourth questioned whether there were other labels in the dump from "stolen" parcels.

"It seems like Enfield Council don’t seem to do much investigation. Presumably there were other labels as those who steal parcels don’t just go for one.

"Perhaps they don’t have the brain cells to think outside of the box. Make sure you seek advice before answering them."

Enfield Council have since dropped the investigation against Jakub and FootAsylum have refunded his order, but the issue is yet to be resolved with Evri.

'DISGUST AND RAGE'

Speaking today, Jakub said: "I live in Barnet in North London, so I was very shocked to get a letter from another council.

"The lovely Mr Brooksbank, a Litter & Waste Enforcement Officer for Enfield, who sent me this accusation based on entirely circumstantial evidence, took photos of the incident and the 'package' containing my details.

"When I took a look, I could immediately tell it's a label from Evri aka Hermes.

"I also immediately noticed the date on the parcel corresponded to a parcel that Evri unfortunately 'lost' after a delivery could not be carried out due to 'bad weather' on a sunny Tuesday afternoon.

"Now you can imagine the absolute disgust and rage I felt when I realized this, but what placed the cherry on the cake is when I looked at the proximity of the incident's location to their Enfield Depot.

"It's a 10 minute drive.

"I sincerely doubt my parcel 'accidentally' made its way to the public and was discarded illegally by someone completely unrelated to Evri, but as it goes with these incidents: no face, no case."

And he slammed Evri for their poor customer service and urged other customers to stand up to companies.

Jakub continued: "Package theft is one thing, I can get that refunded, but getting someone into legal trouble is a whole another deal.

"I'm luckily now cleared of charges by Enfield Council after some stern emails that I sent, but I'm still sorting this with Evri - who have arguably the worst customer support I've experienced.

"It's just a barrage of automated email responses and customer service reps who are promising to look into this depot, and get back to me with more information.

"I think we all need to stand up to these sub-par companies delivering products we pay hard-earned money for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaMkf_0kIoqO2F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xi9bS_0kIoqO2F00

A spokesman for Evri said: "We have been in contact with Mr Watemborski to apologise and reassure him that we will cover any costs associated with this.

"We have also launched an investigation to understand what has happened."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNF6F_0kIoqO2F00
Jakub had proof that his parcel never reached his destination back in December Credit: Deadline

