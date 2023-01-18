ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Terps Continue to Show Out at the Hokie Invite

BLACKSBURG, VA - The Maryland Track and Field squads rounded out competition from Virginia Tech on day two of the Hokie Invite. After a breakout first day of competition, the Terps continued to put forth excellent performances including multiple personal best performances. Full results from the meet can be found...
BLACKSBURG, VA
umterps.com

Terps Open Big Ten Slate At Nebraska

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland opens its 2023 Big Ten slate with a dual match against Nebraska in Lincoln. The dual meet will be available on B1G+ and in-meet updates can be found on Twitter via @TerpsGymnastics. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. The Matchup. Friday will mark the Terps 21st matchup against...
LINCOLN, NE
umterps.com

No. 12 Braxton Brown Picks Up A Win, Terps Fall To No. 7 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps battled in front of a loud and packed XFINITY Center Pavilion crowd of 1,212 people, but ultimately fell 38-6 against No. 7 Ohio State. Braxton Brown notched his fifth pin of the season, notching this one in the first period to give the Terps their six points of the match.
COLUMBUS, OH
umterps.com

Tennis Terps Face VCU and Coppin State On Sunday

COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (1-0) will host VCU and Coppin State this Sunday. The match against VCU will take place at 11 am and the match against Coppin State will be at 4 pm. The Terps return to JTCC after last week's commanding...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps to Compete in Virginia Tech Invitational

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Blacksburg VA, to compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge, this Friday and Saturday. Last week, the Terps returned to action after a winter break. At the Nittany Lion Challenge, several athletes set new personal records and earned podium finishes - including a victory in the long jump. The squad will look to use this momentum heading into Virginia Tech, as they compete in the two day meet.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Sellers Stars As No. 11 Terps Top Badgers, 77-64

"I thought we came out from the tip and really set the tone, especially with Shy and Faith. They were really ready to help us on both ends of the floor and obviously the hot hand that Shy had was fun to see and they didn't have an answer for her. Anytime you can go on the road and get a win in conference play, Ill take it."
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy