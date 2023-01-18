Read full article on original website
Related
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor Greene committee posts
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) deflected questions about Rep. Marjorie Greene’s (R-Ga.) committee posts on Sunday, saying that it’s not up to him to decide panel assignments. Greene was selected to sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight committees last Tuesday after being stripped from her committee members by Democrats in 2021. When asked on Sunday…
Manchin doesn’t rule out running for president or Senate reelection under different party
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) during an interview on Sunday did not rule the idea he could run for president or Senate reelection under a different party in 2024, saying he has yet to make a decision on his future political plans. “Everything’s on the table,” Manchin said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”…
Comments / 0