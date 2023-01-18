ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA fans think Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton took not-so-subtle shots at James Harden

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets were the hottest team in the league, but now that Kevin Durant recently got hurt, they have to find a new identity.

After a 19-4 stretch between Nov. 22 and Jan. 8, the Nets have since lost three games in a row. This three-game losing streak includes ugly home losses against the Thunder and the Spurs.

This is not the first time that Brooklyn has played without Durant, though. Those who were on the roster last year had to make do when the two-time NBA Finals MVP missed time with a sprained MCL.

When asked to compare the two experiences, Nets big man Nic Claxton said that even though they have lost their first few games without Durant, it is far better this time around.

According to Claxton, there is “no divide” between the players on the roster this season.

The big man said that last season, for comparison, was “kind of a toxic environment” because it wasn’t clear if “everybody wanted to be here” or not.

Based on previous reporting, Claxton is likely referring to his former teammate James Harden. Last season before the trade deadline, Harden reportedly called Nets owner Joseph Tsai and general manager Joseph Tsai to express his interest in playing for the 76ers.

Harden was eventually traded to Brooklyn in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Claxton’s comments come just a few days after his teammate Kyrie Irving said that this season, Brooklyn doesn’t have anyone in their locker room who is only “halfway” committed to the team.

After Irving’s comments, many NBA fans assumed that he was also referring to Harden.

