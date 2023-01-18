Glenn E. Sherman Sr. “Chief Dego”, 85 of Taylorville passed away at 6:58p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1937 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Rex and Betty Bernice (Burke) Sherman. He married Sharon Kay Davis on April 16, 1962 in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2010. Glenn proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Caterpillar where he retired following a 50-year career with the company. Glenn was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned bikes of all kinds throughout his life. Most days he could be found eating breakfast at Bill’s Toasty. He had a true zest for life and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. More than anything he loved his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO