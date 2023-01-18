Read full article on original website
Glenn E. Sherman Sr.
Glenn E. Sherman Sr. “Chief Dego”, 85 of Taylorville passed away at 6:58p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1937 in Taylorville, the son of Frank Rex and Betty Bernice (Burke) Sherman. He married Sharon Kay Davis on April 16, 1962 in Springfield, and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2010. Glenn proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he went to work for Caterpillar where he retired following a 50-year career with the company. Glenn was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and owned bikes of all kinds throughout his life. Most days he could be found eating breakfast at Bill’s Toasty. He had a true zest for life and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. More than anything he loved his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.
Doris Ann Cunitz
Doris Ann Cunitz, 78, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on January 14, 2023 in Taylorville, IL. Doris was born on November 22, 1944, in Taylorville, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Brownfield) Lukach. Doris married George Cunitz on April 8, 196l, in Taylorville, IL. Doris was survived by her children,...
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
City of Taylorville Hiring Two-Part Time Positions
You could be the City of Taylorville’s newest employee. That’s Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry. He invites you to check out the Taylorville City website, taylorville.net. Mayor Barry appeared as a guest on the WTIM Morning Show.
Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting Approaching
The Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting is fast approaching. Producers can improve herd management by learning latest research on cover crop performance, grazing farms, soil health, and drainage practices during the 2023 Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the University of Illinois Extension Christian County Office in Taylorville.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Report: Sangamo Club Building Up For Sale
The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.
Springfield’s MacArthur Boulevard closing most lanes for two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major street in the city of Springfield will be closed for two days. The Springfield Office of Public Works announced they will close both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on part of MacArthur Boulevard. The closure will take place between Lawrence and Fayette Avenues. The closure is for sewer […]
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
CCYMCA is Hiring
Here’s Director Bruce Blanshan. Blanshan says he’s doing his best to keep employees happy and well rewarded. You can learn more at ccymca.org. Blanshan appeared as a guest on the WTIM Morning Show.
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
Attorneys say Springfield paramedics charged with murder should not be accused of crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
