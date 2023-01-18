Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Yardbarker
Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up
As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
markerzone.com
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS
He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
The Hockey Writers
Every Team’s Top Asset at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and as teams start to settle into their role for this day, whether that be buyers or sellers, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. Some players have been in trade rumors for years, like Jakob Chychrun and Matt...
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Best Late-Round Draft Gems
The Colorado Avalanche have a long list of successful first-round picks, including many near the top of the NHL Entry Draft. Nathan MacKinnon is an All-Star first-overall selection, and longtime captain Gabriel Landeskog was chosen with the second-overall pick. More recently, the defending Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Cale Makar, was picked fourth overall in 2017.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Top 15 Prospects: Midseason Rankings
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins had a prospect pool that was considered one of the worst in the NHL (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022). It’s safe to say that the narrative is still the same as we reach the midpoint of the season. With the NHL trade deadline six weeks, it very well could mean the general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to dive into his pool to complete a trade.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Minor League System Is On The Come Up
Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list is out, and the Red Sox landed five players on it. Only five other teams had more prospects named, though two of those teams (the Orioles and Rays) are in the Sox own division, and the Yankees placed five players on the list as well. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
The Hockey Writers
Florida Panthers Have Issues with Holding Leads
The Florida Panthers are trying to claw their way back into the playoff race. They are now four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot, with points in six of their last eight games. But, there is one thing the team needs to fix now before it costs them major ground in the Eastern Conference.
Why Charles Barkley said Celtics’ Jayson Tatum must change his mentality on Warriors win
When the Celtics overcame the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday, they finally got over the team that beat them in the Finals last season. It was an emotional, gritty victory where guys like Al Horford expressed how much he wanted to win that game over that team. But Jayson...
