RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More
As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again
Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Will Struggle to Stay Together Amidst Salary-Cap Crunch
The heady days of comfortable salary-cap room lasted late into the 2021-22 season for the New York Rangers, the last hurrah being their myriad of trade deadline moves in March, when essentially unlimited cap accrual space allowed them to acquire pretty much anyone they wanted. Less than a year later, that time seems so far away.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
DARNELL NURSE DROPS THE MITTS WITH COREY PERRY
Thursday night must have been fight night in the NHL, as there were several fights on the 13-game slate. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse dropped 'em with Lightning forward Corey Perry, which made for a solid tilt:. Perry is known for being an agitator and this time bit off more...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Fasching Exceeding Expectations
Although this season has been a struggle for the New York Islanders, one player has excelled since his call-up, and is making his case to become a regular in the lineup. The 27-year-old winger, Hudson Fasching, signed with the Islanders over the summer with the intent of playing for their affiliate the Bridgeport Islanders. Plans changed after a series of injuries to the Islanders’ forward group, and Fasching got the call.
The Hockey Writers
Rift Believed to Be Growing Between Flames’ Sutter & Treliving
After a 2021-22 season in which nearly everything went right, 2022-23 has been quite the opposite. While the Calgary Flames do still hold on to a wild card spot, they simply haven’t looked the dominant team they were a season ago. Of course, there have been plenty of factors...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Hockey Day in Canada History
The Calgary Flames participated in another edition of Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday afternoon. Although the city of Calgary has never hosted the annual event, the NHL team has always had a marquee matchup on the day. Usually, the Flames take on a regional rival like the Vancouver Canucks...
NEW YORK RANGERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Brodzinski, 29, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 and spent parts of four seasons in their organization before moving on to the San Jose Sharks and then the New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Great Option for Next Captain in Seth Jones
Of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ veterans, Seth Jones is the likeliest to stay around past the March 3 trade deadline. It’s not that he isn’t an attractive chip, however. While attempting to retool, former general manager (GM) Stan Bowman acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2021 and later signed him to a massive eight-year, $76 million deal, which began this season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Winning Road Trip, Bastian’s Return & More
The New Jersey Devils remain in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes. The team has earned a record of 29-12-4 through the first 45 games of the 2022-23 campaign. Their 29 wins are the most in the division and second-best in the league tied with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 1/19/23
The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs have both proved themselves to be impressive teams this season. While they have had different paths to get to where they are, they’re in similar positions: at or near the top of their respective divisions. While the Jets are coming off a...
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken Prospect Report: Wright, Goyette, Melanson & More
We’re now into the first month of 2023, and it sounds like a good time to check in on some Seattle Kraken prospects. After the excitement of the World Junior Championship, things started heating up as trades were seemingly being made left and right in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). Multiple Kraken prospects were affected.
