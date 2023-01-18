Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues
Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
Ex-Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen: Where Is He Now?
Kasperi Kapanen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a hockey blueblood, the son of Sami Kapanen, who played 13 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Kasperi’s Kapanen’s Father Had a...
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More
As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
Rangers Will Struggle to Stay Together Amidst Salary-Cap Crunch
The heady days of comfortable salary-cap room lasted late into the 2021-22 season for the New York Rangers, the last hurrah being their myriad of trade deadline moves in March, when essentially unlimited cap accrual space allowed them to acquire pretty much anyone they wanted. Less than a year later, that time seems so far away.
Bruins Need for Defensive Depth Reinforced With Carlo Injury
Long before the puck dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins knew that their defensive depth was going to be tested and tested severely. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk missed the beginning of the season recovering from off-season surgeries. Then, after Grzelcyk came back and before McAvoy returned, Derek Forbort went down for a month with a broken finger he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1.
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
New York Rangers: 3 Keys to Defeating the Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins head to Madison Square Garden Thursday night to take on the New York Rangers, in a battle that features a lot of firepower. Boston currently sits atop the NHL standings with 74 points and a 35-5-4 record, while the Rangers are in third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division with 57 points and a 25-13-7 record. It’s a tall task defeating the league’s best team, but the Rangers will look to exact revenge on a 5-2 defeat to the Bruins back on Nov. 3.
Oilers Need to Take Advantage of Easy Schedule
There’s a wise old saying for those of us who grew up in a rural community that you have to make hay while the sun shines. This definitely applies to the Edmonton Oilers at this moment in the 2022-23 season. They are currently a team on the rise in the Pacific Division having won five games in a row from Jan. 11-19.
Blackhawks Have a Great Option for Next Captain in Seth Jones
Of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ veterans, Seth Jones is the likeliest to stay around past the March 3 trade deadline. It’s not that he isn’t an attractive chip, however. While attempting to retool, former general manager (GM) Stan Bowman acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2021 and later signed him to a massive eight-year, $76 million deal, which began this season.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
3 Reasons Bruins’ Should Go All-in for Bo Horvat
One of the biggest names that very well could be available at the March 3 trade deadline is Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. Several teams would love to add him to their roster for a Stanley Cup run in the spring. One of those teams that are reportedly in on him is the Boston Bruins, currently the NHL’s best team with a 36-5-4 record.
Jets Showing Some Cracks in Past 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are 3-3-0 in their past six contests but some cracks are beginning to show as they have fallen out of first in the Central Division. They are guilty of inconsistent play during that stretch and need to patch things up. Jets Set Winning Template Against Penguins…. The...
3 Oilers Rookies Could Dictate 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Plans
As Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes in a recent article for The Athletic, pro scouts for the Edmonton Oilers are meeting Las Vegas on Sunday and making determinations about what the team needs ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. He writes, “Much depends on the development of rookies Dylan Holloway, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg.”
