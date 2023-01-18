Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Nebraska DHHS employees allowed to wear jeans after dress code change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employees are free to wear jeans after a legal battle that reached the Nebraska Supreme Court. In 2019, DHHS announced it was altering its dress code to only allow jeans on “casual Fridays.” The union representing them, NAPE, said the move violated their labor contract.
knopnews2.com
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the recent winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to adhere to all road closures. The recent storm caused I-80 and other major roadways in western and central Nebraska to close. NSP said failure to follow these closures can lead to citations...
