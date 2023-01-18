Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 68-58 win against Texas Tech
Someone say elevate? Yeah, Kansas State elevated its play in the second half and made necessary adjustments to feel its way past Texas Tech. The 13th-ranked Wildcats trailed by five at halftime but went on a 23-5 run and finish off the Red Raiders, 68-58. K-State posted a 40-poiont half...
When Texas Tech possessed an eight-point lead over Kansas State with 12:55 remaining in the game, nobody who knows anything about this Red Raider team could have believed they were actually going to win the game. What’s more, I doubt any of the players and coaches believed it. We’ve...
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
