Man shot, killed by officers after short pursuit
A man was shot and killed by San Diego police officers Friday in Barrio Logan after a traffic stop led to a short pursuit, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Suspect, officers involved in East County shooting identified
Authorities on Friday identified the suspect and two San Diego Police Department officers involved in gunfire outside of an East County home.
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening. Detective says this is just the tip of the ice berg with this type of crime.
Elderly Man Struck and Killed Crossing Street in Mt. Hope Area
A 70-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, authorities reported Saturday. San Diego Police were called at 7:43 p.m. Friday to the 4200 block of Market Street where they learned the pedestrian walked into the path of a white 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman, according to Officer Robert Heims.
SDPD investigate deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter
A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter that left a man dead prompted a large police presence early Friday morning.
NBC San Diego
Murder Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in Crest Community ID'd
Authorities Friday identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven hold up
Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Thursday.
Man struck, killed in Mt. Hope neighborhood
A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood Friday evening.
southarkansassun.com
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
May Millete Never Seen Leaving Home After Jan. 7, Chula Vista Detective Testifies
Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified Friday. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021....
Victim in deadly College Area pharmacy stabbing identified
Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly stabbing at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Family of man who died from San Diego Sheriff's restraints settles for $12M
SAN DIEGO — Nearly eight years after 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy died during an altercation with San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies inside his Santee home, San Diego County has agreed to pay Phounsy's $12 million dollars. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, the judge approved the settlement in...
Police searching for two suspects after early morning shooting in the Gaslamp leaves one man dead
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police confirm they have detained four people and are still looking for two more after a man was shot and killed in the Gaslamp District shortly after 4:30 Friday morning. The shooting prompted a SWAT team to come out and focus on a parking...
Two suspects arrested in deadly Mira Mesa shooting
Two suspects were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young Mira Mesa man last fall.
Authorities ask for public’s help in finding missing East County teen
The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing East County teen.
Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police
Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Authorities identify Marine accused of assaulting PB hotel workers
Authorities have identified the Marine accused of assaulting two women working at a Pacific Beach hotel in an incident that was caught on camera.
Treasure Trove of Guns and Drugs found in Encinitas Apartment
The guns and drugs were found following a welfare check by authorities
Victim identified in College East stabbing death
San Diego Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death by a suspect prior to an officer-involved shooting in the College East neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
