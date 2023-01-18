ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Elderly Man Struck and Killed Crossing Street in Mt. Hope Area

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, authorities reported Saturday. San Diego Police were called at 7:43 p.m. Friday to the 4200 block of Market Street where they learned the pedestrian walked into the path of a white 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman, according to Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego

Murder Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in Crest Community ID'd

Authorities Friday identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Times of San Diego

Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
