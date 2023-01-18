Read full article on original website
New wireless 55-inch TV runs on batteries for a month, sticks to wall without mounting hardware
The Displace TV does not require mounting hardware and runs on batteries as a completely wireless television, making it one of the smartest TV innovations in years.
AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update
Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
Apple refreshes MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.
This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
7 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone
We all have downtime while waiting in line at the store or sitting at the doctor’s office. What if you could make money on your phone during that time?. Using your phone to make a little extra cash could be a better use of your time than simply checking Facebook or scrolling through Twitter.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees. In the first three weeks of this...
Galaxy S23 Ultra release date and specs leak finally reveals everything about the new model
Like the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 flagship family will deliver three devices featuring two distinct designs. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will pack the “traditional” smartphone design, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a built-in S Pen stylus. The Ultra will be the most expensive new Galaxy S phone and the Note successor that fans want to buy this year. And it so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked in full ahead of the launch event.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
How to stop Android 13 from revealing your passwords
TL;DR: One of the features Android 13 introduced when it launched last year can be very useful in many situations, but it can also reveal sensitive information depending on how recently certain apps have been updated. Enabling autofill permissions can mitigate the danger of passwords appearing as plaintext on an Android device's clipboard.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon
If you have a knack for design and love drawing or creating images, consider opening an account with Amazon Merch to make money with Amazon. As a matter of fact, I’m coming back to edit this post because I was just scrolling through Amazon to pick a t-shirt for my son’s upcoming birthday party, and what do you know! The shirt I wanted was designed by a mom and put up on Amazon Merch. Boom! Sale made for her!
Possible FREE $5 Amazon Credit
Stream a song and you may score FREE $5 Amazon Credit!. Amazon Shoppers! Head over here and see if you're eligible for. a $5 Amazon credit when you stream a song....
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. nexis1984 replied to the thread Monitor/gpu. Insignia 6foot 2560 x 1440 native for both and I run dp to both monitors I have not tried using hdmi with this pc. N. nexis1984 replied to the...
Apple's full-size HomePod smart speaker returns with updated internals
In a nutshell: Apple has announced an updated version of its HomePod smart speaker set to launch early next month. The second-generation HomePod features a high-excursion, 4-inch woofer with 20mm of travel alongside an array of five horn-loaded tweeters (each with its own neodymium magnet) and an internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction.
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
