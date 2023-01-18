ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

spacecityweather.com

A mixed weekend as we watch potential for a Tuesday soaker for Houston

Happy Friday to those of you celebrating. I just want to give a quick thanks to Eric for covering me last Friday, as I attended the American Meteorological Society’s annual meeting in Denver. I also got to give a talk about the Space City Weather Flood Scale, and we may have some opportunities to partner up with some experts to improve it, something I’m excited to wade into (pun intended). The talk should be publicly available to view in a couple months. I’ll let you know when that happens.
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Historic Palestine church on Texas ‘most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight years of restoring a historic church, an East Texas congregation is finally getting the help they need. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
KILGORE, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

