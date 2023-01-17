ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi sends free bus to pick up customers outside rival stores in Aylesbury

Aldi has been sending a bus to pick up customers outside rival supermarkets in Aylesbury and drive them to its own stores for free. It comes after the discount retailer was named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the second year running. Bus stops were placed outside Tesco, Sainsbury’s and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy