My name is Bill Krueger, and I am a candidate for the town and village of Nasewaupee Board of Supervisors. I recently served as your representative on the Southern Door Fire Department board of directors (two years), as a member of the Cemetery Committee (one year), currently as a member of the Board of Review and as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee for the new Nasewaupee Fire Rescue Department.

