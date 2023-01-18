Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
OutWiGo for Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required, and anglers may fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply. And as a reminder, anglers may not fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Asking for Your Nasewaupee Vote
My name is Bill Krueger, and I am a candidate for the town and village of Nasewaupee Board of Supervisors. I recently served as your representative on the Southern Door Fire Department board of directors (two years), as a member of the Cemetery Committee (one year), currently as a member of the Board of Review and as a member of the Ad Hoc Committee for the new Nasewaupee Fire Rescue Department.
