ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. Giants: 7 storylines to watch in the Divisional Round of NFC playoffs

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cag8V_0kIoVW6A00

The Giants will look to avenge regular season losses in back-to-back weeks with then travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in an NFC Divisional Round matchup.

After an upset win over the Vikings in the Wild Card round, the Giants will look to avenge both regular season losses to Philadelphia during the regular season.

The Eagles defeated the Giants 22-16 in Week 18, and they dominated their rivals in a Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

With preparation underway for both teams, here are seven storylines to watch.

1. Third time is a charm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezTBa_0kIoVW6A00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Saturday night matchup on FOX will be the third time the NFC East rivals have met this season.

Philadelphia won both of the earlier meetings – a Week 14 48-22 win at MetLife Stadium and a Week 18 22-16 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

New York and Philadelphia have split four previous postseason meetings, with the Eagles winning the most recent game, 23-11 at Giants Stadium on January 11, 2009.

2. Familiar faces all the way around

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlnVa_0kIoVW6A00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The six degrees of separation theory is in full effect for this matchup with several players and coaches having prior relationships or acquaintances in common.

Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni work co-workers with the Chiefs before Andy Reid arrived. Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders were teammates at Penn State.

Brian Daboll coached Eagles All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts during his short stint at Alabama.

3. Boston Scott comes up big

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvVIJ_0kIoVW6A00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If everything else fails on offense, the Eagles can always rely on running back Boston Scott to produce big numbers against the Giants.

In eight career games against the Giants, Scott has 414 rushing yards on 86 carries and 10 touchdowns.

Two of Scott’s three touchdowns this season have come against the Giants and he’s scored in both meetings.

4. Budding QB Rivalry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuK84_0kIoVW6A00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Both players have been doubted at times in their careers, and there’s no doubt that the team with the best production at quarterback on Saturday night will likely end up victorious.

In his last three games, Jones has completed 72.3 percent of his passes (73 of 101) for 812 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s most dangerous as a runner, similar to the Eagles All-Pro quarterback.

5. Eagles can't afford to be rusty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o9kT_0kIoVW6A00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot prior to their Week 15 win over the Bears, but they didn’t clinch the No. 1 overall seed until Week 18.

The Eagles have been hyped for much of the season, but the postseason is a different monster, and most important, it is a one-and-done scenario.

In the Week 14 win, Philadelphia scored on their first three possessions and jumped on the Giants before winning 48-22.

The Eagles can ill-afford a slow start or choppy play on both sides of the football.

6. James Bradberry is Biggie Smalls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3pNv_0kIoVW6A00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Angry about the way he was handled during the 2022 NFL offseason, cornerback James Bradberry literally gets “One More Chance” to break his former team’s heart.

In two games this season, Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Davis Webb were 4-of-8 passing, for 45 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, and a 67.2 rating

Daniel Jones was 1-of-2 for 7 yards targeting Bradberry in the Week 14 matchup.

7. Pave the Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1148us_0kIoVW6A00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday and was hopeful about having a “normal” week ahead of Saturday night’s game.

Johnson has gone almost two years without allowing a sack or quarterback hit and his presence will be needed against a Giants defensive front that harassed Kirk Cousins last Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Perpetually underrated Haason Reddick gets back-to-back sacks vs. Giants

There are a handful of players in every sport who are so good year after year, and you wonder if and when people will figure it out. Philadelphia Eagles edge-rusher Haason Reddick is one of those players. The Arizona Cardinals selected Reddick with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Temple, and wrong-headedly tried to make him an off-ball linebacker in his first three seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign ex-Broncos wide receiver during playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some depth to their wide receiver room ahead of their playoff showdown with the New York Giants. The Eagles signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad earlier this week, via Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire. Philly will have the option to elevate Cleveland to the game-day roster for Saturday’s game against the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy