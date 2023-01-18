Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
Gary M. Simmons
Gary M. Simmons, 73, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Wabash. On July 28, 1973, he married Jerilyn Johnson at Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She survives along with a son: Ian (Stacie) Simmons, Syracuse; a daughter: Heather (Bill Hubner) Simmons, Millersburg; and three grandchildren.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 36. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah attended Whitko High School in South Whitley. Later...
Guadalupe Muro
Guadalupe Muro, 91, Goshen, died at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 4, 1931, in Zacatecas, Mexico. On Dec. 3, 1946, she married Bartolo Muro, and he died Aug. 2, 2021. Surviving are her children: Gloria Cervantez, Gregorio Muro, Jose M. Muro, Raymundo...
Sheree Renee Moser
Sheree Renee Moser, 62, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sheree was born March 11, 1960. Sheree is survived by her five children, Sarah (Prince), Gabrielle (Matthew), Joseph Moser, Daniel (Lindsay) Moser and Joshua Moser; and her seven grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Homes –...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
June Elizabeth Wilson — UPDATED
June Elizabeth Wilson, 89, Mattawan, Mich., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in McKinney, Texas, where she had been living with her daughter for the past few years. She was born Aug. 16, 1933. On June 14, 1952, she married Guy H. Wilson. He preceded her in death. June is survived...
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
Gerald M. Kiefer
Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Gwendoline Doris Lenz
Gwendoline Doris Lenz, 85, Rochester, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side. She was born in Shrewsbury, England, on May 24, 1937. She married the love of her life, Bruce Lenz, on July 5, 1958. She was preceded in death by...
Larry Jay Schwartz
Larry Jay Schwartz, 58, Winamac, died Jan. 17, 2023. Larry was born Sept. 19, 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Conner, Winamac; brother, John (Anita) Lasanowski, North Judson; sister, Felicia Emigh, Crown Point; sister, Brenda Grimmett, Winamac; brother, William Michael (Faye) Voight, New Lenox, Ill.,; sister, Pat (John) Wawrzyniec, Chicago, Ill.; brother, Michael “Whistle” Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Bernard (Traci) Schwartz Jr, Portage; sister, Cathy (John) Fritz, Winamac; brother, Daniel “Dino” Schwartz, North Judson; twin brother, Terry (fiancé Amy) Schwartz, North Judson; sister, Theresa Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Randy Schwartz, North Judson; brother, Rodney (Joleen) Schwartz, Winamac; sister, Janet Schwartz, Grinnell, Iowa; son-in-law Andy (Bree) Conner, Winamac; and two grandsons.
Grace L. Brower
Grace L. Brower, Pierceton, passed away on her 96th birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Majestic Care West. She was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Merriam. On Feb. 17, 1946, she married Harold L. Brower in Huntington. Grace is survived by her daughters: Wanda (Larry) Bolint, Susan (Jim) Converse and...
Two File For Town Council Positions
WARSAW — Two more candidates have filed this week for municipal elections. Austin Reynolds filed for Winona Lake Town Council District 1 and Cindy Kaiser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 3. Candidates who have already filed prior to this week include:. Jeff Grose, Warsaw, mayor. William G. Frush,...
Donna Wood
Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
Trombley Is New JCAP Coordinator
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announces the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Kosciusko County Jail Chemical Addiction Program coordinator. Trombley and her husband, Cole, are residents of Warsaw and have two sons, Theodore, 4, and Wyatt, 2. She graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
Sharon Bertrand
Sharon G. Bertrand, 77, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Medical Center. She was born Dec. 14, 1945. Sharon was married to Russel Bertrand on Feb. 18, 1966. He preceded her in death. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
