Narcity
Ontario's Arrowhead Skating Trail Winds Through A Torch-Lit Forest & It's A Magical Date Spot
Arrowhead Provincial Park's ice skating trail takes you through a snow-covered Muskoka forest and you can even skate beneath the stars. The 1.3-kilometre loop is an enchanting experience, especially after a snowfall when the evergreens are dusted with shimmering flakes. On Friday and Saturday nights beginning late January, you can...
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
Bomb cyclone update – at least 50 dead with bodies found frozen in cars as record-breaking monster storm batters US
AT least 50 people are feared to have been killed as a huge winter storm continues to pummel the United States. Thousands of Americans still remain without power and drivers have been found dead in their cars after being left stranded on snow-covered highways and interstates. Temperatures plunged to a...
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
Yellowstone Grizzly Tries To Steal Elk Kill From Wolfpack… Gets Surrounded Trying To Defend It
If you want nature in its purest form, Yellowstone is the place to go. Wolves, bears, bison, elk… you can see all of it there, and more importantly, how they interact with each other. Sometimes that means a bear taking down an elk, sometimes it’s a bear defending his...
Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers
For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
dallasexpress.com
Niagara Falls Partially Freezes Over
Niagara Falls, one of the most attractive destinations that separates the United States from Canada, partially froze over Tuesday in the wake of an arctic blast which covered Western New York in ice. Although Niagara Falls did not freeze over completely, the subzero temperatures transformed the nation’s oldest national park...
Cane toad dubbed 'Toadzilla' weighing 2.7kg discovered in Conway National Park, Whitsunday region
The 25cm-long pest, dubbed Toadzilla, was found by rangers who were clearing a hiking trail in Conway National Park in north-west Queensland last week.
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
Winter storm spins across the Upper Midwest after walloping the Plains, Rockies with heavy snow
A major winter storm that dropped heavy snow in the Plains and Rockies on Wednesday is now spinning its way across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region where it’s expected to drop a few more inches of snow Thursday while continuing on its eastward trek.
In Pictures: UK wakes to sunrises, snow and ice as temperatures plunge
The UK woke up to golden sunrises, snowfall and ice on Tuesday as the mercury plunged to its lowest level in 2023 so far.Overnight temperatures fell to as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, as the cold snap continued, while parts of the South West, including Cornwall, awoke to heavy snow.Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland; minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland; and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.Several severe weather warnings have been issued by forecasters, with the Met Office telling people in northern Scotland they...
Skiers and snowboarders brave bad road conditions for fresh snow
PLACER COUNTY - Caltrans has kept Interstate 80 open for travelers heading home from the ski slopes on Monday, despite all the snow that's dumped in the mountains.Many Skiers and snowboarders only drove home at the last possible hour, after a three-day weekend of action.Caltrans worked non-stop to clear Interstate 80 for the holiday travel. The result: a smooth night-time ride all the way back to Sacramento.Boreal Mountain Resort gave travelers just what they were looking for on one of the most popular ski weekends of the year—lots of fresh snow. Nearly a foot of it fell on Monday alone.Jackob...
msn.com
Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80
In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
newyorkalmanack.com
Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter
Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
Will New England Have Its Mildest Winter Ever This Year?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Has the groundhog ever gone back into its hole because it was too sunny out?. That’s the question we’re left to ponder here in New England...
Here’s why parts of the Northeast have been stuck in a snow drought this winter
Some locations in the Northeast have been anything but a winter wonderland this season as snowflakes have been few and far between. AccuWeather forecasters explain why and when snow chances could return to places such as New York City and Philadelphia. It’s been anything but a winter wonderland for fans...
