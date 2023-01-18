ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

These 3 small air fryers are dorm and apartment friendly — and we've tested them

By Christina Chrysostomou
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa42r_0kIoN4rH00

As much as we're obsessed with a kitchen gadget that shaves time off our chores, size matters — especially if you're working with a kitchen that's smaller than you'd like it to be. So, whether your oven is small or you're too impatient to wait for it to preheat (same), we've reviewed a few small air fryers that prove you don't need mountains of space to own this innovative appliance that will cook your frozen food in minutes. If it's between a giant two-drawer air fryer you'll never fill or a blender that you'll use daily, you won't have to pick one or the other.

So if your kitchen has just enough space for another worthy kitchen buy, look to these compact convection ovens with tiny dimensions that can either sit flush, sit at an angle, or be stowed away in a cabinet after use. Apartment-dwellers, dorm residents, and solo renters, these compact kitchen gadgets are for you. The best part? Smaller air fryers tend to be easier to use, simpler to clean, and you guessed it: they're more affordable than their larger counterparts.

3 of our favorite small air fryers for compact kitchens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIYTz_0kIoN4rH00 $59.99

1. Instant Vortex Mini Air Fryer

A tiny air fryer for two

Capacity : 2 quarts
Size (in) : H11.73 x W9.02 x D11.38
Rating: 5/5 stars

This petite 2-quart air fryer ticks the boxes for style and size and is TikTok-approved, too. It comes in four fun colors and is great if you rely on your oven and stovetop for most jobs but want to speed up the process of cooking sides. It's simple to use, sturdy, and smart enough to remember your last-used setting.

Our Instant Vortex Mini 4-in-1 Air Fryer review reveals more about this bijou box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8Ttm_0kIoN4rH00 $99.99

2. Cosori Lite Smart Air Fryer

The smartest small air fryer

Capacity : 4 quarts
Size (in) : H12.8 x W10.8 x D14.8
Rating: 5/5 stars

The Cosori Lite 4-Quart Smart Air Fryer is best for small families or couples thanks to its smaller capacity and it comes in three muted colorways to suit all kitchen countertops. Despite this, it can fit a whole 3.5-pound chicken. The smart control system lets you start cooking, monitor your food's progress, find recipes, and more all from an app on your phone. Voice-activated cooking is your party trick if you have a smart speaker.

Read our Cosori Lite review for more snug-but-chic speak of this machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39B4Q4_0kIoN4rH00 $59.99

3. Magic Bullet 2.6-Quart Air Fryer

A small yet basic (and easy to use) air fryer

Capacity : 2.6 quarts
Dimensions (in) : H12.6 x W11.8 x D11.8
Rating: 3.5/5 stars

If you're looking for a small air fryer that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb, look no further than this Magic Bullet. Coming from the brand that makes blenders and juicers, you can expect a polished product with well-executed features. The glossy black design will camouflage itself into any contemporary kitchen and has a cute black dial if you're not a fan of leaving sticky fingerprints on a touchscreen display.

See how well it cooked bacon, vegetables, and fries in our Magic Bullet Air Fryer review .

How we chose these small air fryers

Big or small, we test air fryers with the same methodology in our Future plc test kitchen. In a nutshell, we examine how well these appliances cook a set inventory of items, and how easy it is to clean the air fryer after use.

We'll also look at the economical concerns you might have. For example, the cost to run a particular machine, and if the wattage output is appropriate for the size of the machine. Because on one hand, you don't want it to be so powerful that you ruin dinner, but conversely, you don't want to wait around for your fries or fish sticks only to find they're still half-frozen!

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy