ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
domino

There’s a Whole World of Vintage IKEA Out There, and It’s on Etsy

When walking through the hypnotizing halls of IKEA, it’s easy to lose sight not only of your original shopping list but the long history behind the visionary Swedish company. It was formed in 1948, after World War II, around the then innovative model of canceling out the middleman to keep well-designed furniture attainable. (If you’re a nerd like us, you should probably hop on over to the digital IKEA Museum for more fun facts and PDFs of every single catalog.)
livingetc.com

This IKEA entryway hack uses METOD kitchen cabinets to make clever built-in storage seating

If you think kitchen cabinets can't be used for seating, think again. More and more crafty furniture flippers are repurposing IKEA staples like the METOD cabinets to make stunning statement pieces for the home, and we can't get enough of the idea. Storage seating isn't just a clever space-saving hack either, but a stylish design choice, as proven by the beautiful DIY project in this entryway alcove.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy