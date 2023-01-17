Read full article on original website
100, 103-year-olds celebrate birthdays in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA. Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade […]
WRDW-TV
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three suspects are wanted after stealing $2,000 at a Family Dollar on South Belair Road. On Jan. 12 around 3:15 p.m., Columbia County deputies responded to Family Dollar in the 300 block of South Belair Road in reference to a theft of $2,000. Upon arrival, deputies...
WRDW-TV
Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia, and every...
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
WJBF.com
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s first hospital in the next few years
Turner Construction is looking for people who are ready to help build what will be the only hospital in Columbia County.
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV
‘I was in shock’: Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family is devastated by the loss of a pregnant mother and her unborn child. The mother, Anniebel Hall, was just 24 years old. Not only was she a mother, but she was also a wife and friend whose family says left an impact on everyone she met.
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only 14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education.
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
WRDW-TV
Grovetown police Department looking for runaway 14-year-old
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Police say Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail. Police consider her a...
Seven dogs euthanized after attack of Columbia County boy
A county spokesperson tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that seven dogs in the case involving an attack on 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap have been euthanized.
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows
As 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support.
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV
Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
WJBF.com
Augusta Mini Theatre honors James Brown and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Local performing arts center paid homage to James Brown and Martin Luther King Jr. “This play here is like soul. You know, you’ve got to have soul to be in that play,” Augusta Mini Theatre Tyrone J. Butler said. The Augusta Mini Theatre held a...
