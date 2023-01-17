ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

100, 103-year-olds celebrate birthdays in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA. Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade […]
WRDW-TV

Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia, and every...
WJBF.com

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
WRDW-TV

Augusta community comes together to stop the violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
WRDW-TV

Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV

This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
WRDW-TV

Grovetown police Department looking for runaway 14-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Police say Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail. Police consider her a...
WRDW-TV

Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
WRDW-TV

Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
WRDW-TV

Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
