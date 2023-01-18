ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Royal Family Warned Against Peace Summit With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Compromising With Untrustworthy Sussexes Could Undermine The Monarchy, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several attacks against the royal family, from their Netflix docuseries to his memoir Spare. A royal expert warned King Charles and the rest of the royals from compromising with the Sussexes. King Charles, Prince William Should Not Reconcile With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
CALIFORNIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Team on Adapting ‘Scooby-Doo’ Characters (VIDEO)

Velma is flipping the script on what viewers have known about the Mystery Inc. gang from Scooby-Doo, offering a reimagined glimpse into their past, and the stars and creatives behind HBO Max‘s series are offering some explanations behind the choices made in the new animated show. As new episodes...
tvinsider.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Canceled at HBO Max After 2 Seasons

HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl reboot will not be moving forward following its ongoing second season at the streamer as the series’ co-creator revealed the cancellation news on social media. Joshua Safran who collaborated with Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz to bring this more modern version of the cult...
tvinsider.com

Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series

Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality. According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy