Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company’s news blog.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Ministers were using the electric car battery maker Britishvolt as a prime example of the government’s record for “securing business investment in the UK” just months before the scheme collapsed without any public investment. The company, once heralded as Britain’s potential champion for battery making, fell into...
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign that employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation. U.S. jobless aid applications for the...
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
Tech Bytes: Apple releases 2nd gen Home Pod
Apple has unveiled a faster new line of its Macbook Pros. The latest laptops can be purchased with either the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, the most powerful Apple processors yet. You can choose a 14 or 16 inch display, starting at 2 thousand dollars. They’ll be available in stores next week.
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren’t being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of CO2...
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan has learned important lessons from Ukraine’s war that would help it deter any attack by China or defend itself if invaded, the self-ruled island’s top envoy to the U.S. said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. Among the lessons: Do more...
Tech Bytes: Instagram new features
Instagram is rolling out new features. It’s adding a “quiet mode”. It’s like a ‘do not disturb’ that blocks notifications and messages when activated. The platform is also allowing you to have more control over the content you see, by giving you an option to tap “not interested”.
