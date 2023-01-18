Read full article on original website
Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year
It's officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season.
Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
kalkinemedia.com
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Child Tax Credit Changes and FAQs for Your 2022 Tax Return
The bigger and better child tax credit that applied for 2021 is gone, replaced by a new set of rules for taking the credit on 2022 returns.
kalkinemedia.com
Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.3 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported...
kalkinemedia.com
UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT
(Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.
kalkinemedia.com
CNH Industrial Strike
CNH Industrial Strike

United Auto Workers President Ray Curry is interviewed, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
kalkinemedia.com
Waller: Fed can likely slow runoff as balance sheet nears 10% to 11% of GDP
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its runoff of the balance sheet once its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities decline to around 10% to 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Chris Waller said Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,926.06 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET(1522 GMT), after rising to its...
With energy prices soaring, Californians with past-due utility bills are getting some relief
California gas and electric utilities are using $650 million in government aid to erase customers' overdue bills racked up during the pandemic.
