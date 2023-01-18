SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox shares his views on Saturday’s 129-127 loss to the 76ers, who were playing without two stars in Joel Embiid and James Harden. He talks about how the Sixers owned the battle of the boards, dominated the paint and came away with more second chance opportunities to […]

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO