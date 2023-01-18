ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant

A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speed, attempting to elude in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from Rutland was cited following an incident in Shaftsbury today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 1:40 p.m. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles-per-hour...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WRGB

Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
NISKAYUNA, NY
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

