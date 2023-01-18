Read full article on original website
Suspect In East Greenbush Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
Woman with arrest warrant provides false name to police
Saugerties Police processed the suspect and then turned her over to the New York State Police.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, attempting to elude in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from Rutland was cited following an incident in Shaftsbury today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 1:40 p.m. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles-per-hour...
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
WRGB
Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Schenectady man arrested after car chase
State police arrested Alexander Marcano, 43 of Schenectady on January 17. Marcano allegedly failed to follow commands from police ending up in a car chase.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
WNYT
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Duo Breaks Into Nearly 100 Storage Units, Steals From Duanesburg Business, Police Say
Two people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into dozens of storage units in the region and stealing property, authorities said. State Police said troopers in Schenectady County were first contacted in early November 2022 with reports that multiple units had been broken into at Superior Storage, located in Duanesburg on Western Turnpike.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
