Queen Letizia of Spain channels this season's goth glam trend as she opened FITUR Tourism Fair

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Putting her most stylish foot forward, Queen Letizia of Spain nailed this season's goth-glam trend when she stepped out in Madrid on Wednesday.

The Spanish Queen, 50, joined her husband King Felipe VI, 54, for the opening of the 43rd edition of FITUR Tourism Fair 2023 at Ifema in the Spanish city.

The mother-of-three looked effortlessly fashionable in a v-neck black jumper, with three-quarter sleeves tucked into a pair of straight leg, ankle grazing black pencil trousers.

However, it was the large white statement lace collar of the European royal's jumper that stole the show, channeling Wednesday Addam 's vibes.

Completing her goth-inspired look, which has been made popular by the hit Netflix series, Letizia styled her outfit with a large black waist belt and pointed black ankle boots.

She tied her brunette tresses up in a high ponytail and opted for burgundy smokey eyes, with a glossy nude lip.

For the annual event the Spanish Queen choose an elegant pair of silver diamond stud earrings as she joined her husband and Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, plus Madrid's regional President, Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

The 43rd Tourism Fair, will run until the 22 January, and 131 countries will take part, with 8,500 exhibitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7hFj_0kIo5zg200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr5a4_0kIo5zg200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt8gx_0kIo5zg200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fr6JB_0kIo5zg200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M26Vx_0kIo5zg200

The event is hoped to have an economic impact in Madrid of more than 400 million euros, also prides itself on being the only fair to be held continuously, even in the midst of the pandemic.

All of Spain's regions will be present at the Ifema exhibition centre, with Andalucía having the largest exhibition space.

The Spanish royals opened the fair today and welcomed exhibitors to the centre.

Both Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI were pictured engaging with the different exhibitors as they walked around the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7p4v_0kIo5zg200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QWCd_0kIo5zg200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXHV7_0kIo5zg200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1UAw_0kIo5zg200

The Spanish royals have had a busy week. Only yesterday did Letizia attend a meeting at the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases in the country's capital city .

And over the weekend, she flew to Athens with husband King Felipe to attend King Constantine II of Greece's funeral .

The royal couple greeted King Constantine's grieving son Crown Prince Pavlos on the steps of Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral.

For the sombre occasion, Letizia styled her hair in a chic updo and opted for minimal jewellery to offset her tailored black coat dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8D9n_0kIo5zg200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tw4WX_0kIo5zg200

The royal, whose father Jesús José Ortiz Álvarez and stepmother Ana Togores are both journalists, met her husband King Felipe when she was asked to interview him in her job as a reporter.

Letizia's media career was a lengthy one and began with a stint at Asturian daily paper, La Nueva España.

Next came a role at ABC, a popular national newspaper that enjoys the third largest circulation in Spain, before spells at EFE and Mexican publication Siglo 21, which is based in Guadelajara.

Back in Spain a year later, she worked for the Spanish version of Bloomberg, a news channel and agency specialising in economics, before moving to CNN+.

By the time she met her husband-to-be, Letizia was working for popular TV channel 24 Horas, where she anchored the popular Telediario 2 evening news bulletin.

