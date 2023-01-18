Read full article on original website
kscj.com
CITY SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES ENDED
THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SIOUX CITY BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ENDED AT 9AM FRIDAY. THAT MEANS VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS. CITY CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO WORK TO CLEAR STREETS AND WIND ROWS REMAIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MANY OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS AT THIS TIME.
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY PARKS OFFERS PLAN TO DEAL WITH EMERALD ASH BORER
NOW THAT THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING GUIDANCE TO RESIDENTS WHO HAVE ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY. CITY PARKS SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THE CITY BEGAN PLANNING FOR THE TREE KILLING PEST OVER A YEAR AGO:
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
Sioux City Fire Rescue urges Siouxlanders to check heating vents during winter
Fires might not be on people's minds as they watch the snowy weather, but first responders said there's a variety of safety tips Siouxlanders need to remember.
Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
kscj.com
EMERALD ASH BORER CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY & MONONA COUNTIES
EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY, MONONA AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES FOR THE FIRST TIME. THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN ALL BUT THREE OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES. INSECT SAMPLES WERE COLLECTED BY IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STAFF FROM ASH TREES IN...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
siouxlandnews.com
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
Stray of the Day: Meet Clyde
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Clyde, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, blue-and-white pit-bullterrier mix puppy. He was found on the 2100 block of Hamilton boulevard, without Bonnie. He’s a young pup with a ton of energy who loves everyone and everything and is the perfect age for training. Clyde […]
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
kelo.com
Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
kscj.com
PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER CONSTRUCTION
PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE LOCAL MEDIA AN UPDATE AND VIDEO TOUR FRIDAY. HE SAYS THE PAST WEEKS SNOWSTORM SLOWED CONSTRUCTION, BUT THEY ARE STILL...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Stray of the Day: Meet Lincoln
This is Lincoln, a 6-to-9 month old, male, black kitten.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
kiwaradio.com
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
